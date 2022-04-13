(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — State lawmakers on April 13 were touting several construction projects that are funded through the federal infrastructure bill and coming to the northwest region of the commonwealth.

“It is going to be a robust construction season in the northwest corner of the state, with more than $299 million in projects starting or continuing this year,“ Gov. Tom Wolf said. “Our PennDOT (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation) employees and contractors work hard to provide everyone with a safe transportation system, and we’re asking drivers to do their part by slowing down and staying alert whenever approaching or traveling through a work zone.”

Nearly 90 projects over 177 miles of roadway are funded this season. That includes 24 bridges.

In a joint news release, state Reps. Bob Merski and Pat Harkins touted the opportunities the projects would bring for workers in the area.

“Beyond building new roads and stronger bridges to connect our region, these projects will be bridges to greater economic opportunities for residents who do not have higher education degrees or specialized training,” Merski said. “It’s an opportunity to help families on an individual level build back their own financial independence as we strengthen the regional economy.”

Harkins highlighted the increased safety the projects will bring to regional roadways.

“The recent Pittsburgh bridge collapse reminded everyone how vital these infrastructure projects will be – not just as a shot in the arm to our regional economy but from a public safety standpoint,” Harkins said. “It was a miracle no one was killed in that collapse, but we might not be as fortunate the next time around. As far as I’m concerned, we can’t get this work started soon enough.”

PennDOT’s District 1 includes Erie, Crawford, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties. A complete list of District 1’s 2022 projects is available online.

Some projects receiving federal funds are already underway, and others are new.

A news release from the governor’s office listed notable projects that are receiving funding:

Erie County

I-90 will see reconstruction along miles 3.5 to 10.5, including the Route 18 interchange and three bridge replacements, a $66.1-million project.

Additional I-90 repaving from mile 35 to the New York state line will receive $15.4 million.

The Oliver Road roundabout project will receive $3.8 million.

A new bridge will be built behind the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home in the City of Erie and will receive $2.7 million.

The 12th Street Corridor’s project for improvements to 22 intersections in the City of Erie will receive $8.8 million.

Crawford County

I-79 will see restoration from miles 154 to 165, and it will get two bridges in Crawford and Erie counties, all for $15.7 million.

The Pymatuning State Park Spillway Trail Extension and bridge repurposing (a project with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources) will receive $2.3 million.

Route 18 will see resurfacing through the Borough of Conneautville. The project will receive $1.4 million.

Other counties

I-80 will see patching and repairs from the Ohio state line to mile 15 in Mercer County.

Route 19 in Mercer County will see a resurfacing, safety improvements and culvert replacement project that will receive $3.3 million.

Route 208 in Venango County will see resurfacing over 13.25 miles and is set to receive $4.4 million.

Route 62 will see a bridge replacement project in Borough of Polk in Venango County and will receive $1.9 million.

Route 66 will see resurfacing in Jenks Township of Forest County, and that project will receive $1.2 million.

Some projects noted in the governor’s press release were pending projects that have not yet seen a contract awarded:

I-90 resurfacing from miles 18-23 in Erie County is included in the list.

The Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor Improvement project that features pedestrian improvements, a bridge, two roundabouts and a grade-separated intersection in the City of Erie is included in the list.

Market Street in the City of Warren is set to receive a single-lane roundabout.

Route 27 will see paving and bridge replacement in Warren County.