Need help with your bills this winter? Public assistance is available

HARRISBURG — To any Pennsylvania residents who are worried about paying for essentials this winter, help is available.

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services reminded Pennsylvanians they can access resources to help pay rent and utility bills, food for families and help for both their mental and physical health during the winter months and year-round.

“The holidays are a joyous time, but they can also be a stressful time for those who are worried about not being able to pay their bills, go to the doctor, or put food on the table,” said Acting Secretary Meg Snead. “It is important for Pennsylvanians who may be experiencing hard times to know that they are not alone, and help is available through a variety of state and federal resources. DHS is here to help, and I urge anyone who needs it to contact us and find out if they are eligible for heating assistance, food assistance, rental and utility payment assistance, and much more.”

The following programs are available to help Pennsylvanians:

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) provides assistance to renters and homeowners with low incomes to help pay their heating bills. The 2021-2022 LIHEAP season has been extended for this year and is open to cover expenses from Oct.er 18, 2021, to May 6, 2022.



Thanks to additional funds from the American Rescue Plan, Pennsylvanians will receive more funds this year to help them cover heating utility costs. LIHEAP cash grants range from $500-$1,500 and LIHEAP crisis grants were increased to $1,200 for this season. LIHEAP is distributed directly to a household’s utility company or home heating fuel provider. Assistance does not have to be repaid.



SNAP also supports businesses in the communities where recipients live and shop. According to research by the USDA, during an economic downturn, a $1 billion increase in SNAP benefits could increase Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by as much as $1.54 billion, which can stabilize local economies.



“In addition to meeting our basic needs like food and shelter, sometimes we need emotional and mental health support, too,” said Acting Secretary Snead. “This time of year is often about gathering together, but there are those of us who still may be separated from loved ones, whose celebrations may not look the same as they did a few years ago, or who are grieving the loss of loved ones or the changes to our lives that have been happening for almost two years. You do not have to go through these feelings alone. If you or a loved one need someone to talk to, we can help.”

Pennsylvanians who have lost health coverage or are currently uninsured may qualify for coverage through Medical Assistance or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). Medical Assistance and CHIP provide coverage for routine and emergency health services, tests and screenings and prescriptions, and COVID-19 testing and treatment are covered by both Medical Assistance and CHIP. People needing health coverage can apply for these programs at any time. There are income limits for Medical Assistance, but all children qualify for comprehensive health, vision, and dental coverage through CHIP regardless of their parents’ income as long as they do not qualify for Medical Assistance.

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) is a cash assistance program for low-income families with dependent children or people who are pregnant. TANF is designed to help families meet essential needs while connecting parents to employment, job training and education programs.

Applications for LIHEAP, SNAP, Medical Assistance, CHIP, TANF, and other public assistance programs can be submitted online HERE. SNAP and Medicaid applications are accepted by phone by calling the Consumer Service Center at 1-866-550-4355.

Mental Health resources are available 24/7 through Pennsylvania’s Support and Referral Helpline by calling 1-855-284-2494, or for TTY, dialing 724-631-5600. Help is also available via text through the Crisis Text Line by texting PA to 741-741.

All Pennsylvanians experiencing financial hardships due to the pandemic, a lost job or a change in income are strongly encouraged to apply and see if they qualify for assistance with food, health care and other essential needs.

To learn more about all DHS programs, click HERE.

