(Pittsburgh, PA) – A resident of Sparks, Nevada, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced Wednesday.

Christopher Robertson, 61, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possesses with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine before United States District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand.

Robertson was one of 47 defendants charged in six related indictments as part of the Return to Sender investigation.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that Robertson transported over 200 pounds of methamphetamine from Stockton, California, to various post offices located in Nevada.

Robertson then mailed parcels containing methamphetamine on behalf of suppliers in California to distributors based in Western Pennsylvania.

Judge Wiegand scheduled sentencing for Robertson on Jan. 23, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. The law provides for a sentence of not less than 10 years to a maximum of life in prison, a fine not to exceed $10,000,000, or both.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

The court ordered that the defendant remain on bond pending sentencing.