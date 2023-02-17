(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Western District of Pennsylvania has a new acting United States attorney.

Troy Rivetti, first assistant to former U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung, was named the acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania on Friday.

In this position, Rivetti will lead a staff of nearly 120 employees representing the United States in courts throughout Pennsylvania’s western 25 counties, including staffed offices in Pittsburgh, Erie and Johnstown.

Rivetti’s career in the Department of Justice spans more than 25 years. He most recently served as the First Assistant U.S. Attorney beginning in November 2021.