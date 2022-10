If you work for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, a college education is becoming more affordable.

Pennsylvania Western University, which includes Edinboro, is offering a 20% online tuition discount to state employees.

The discount will apply to more than 150 undergraduate and graduate programs offered by PennWest Global Online.

Applications for the spring term will be accepted beginning Monday, Nov. 7.

PennWest was formed by integrating Edinboro, Clarion and California universities.