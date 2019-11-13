Newborns at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh sport Mr. Rogers inspired cardigans

Nate Smallwood- Tribune-Review

Nate Smallwood- Tribune-Review

Nate Smallwood- Tribune-Review

(TribLIVE-Nate Smallwood)- Newborns at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh sported crocheted cardigans and sneakers during a visit Wednesday from Joanne Rogers, wife of the late Fred Rogers.

“They’re so polite,” Joanne Rogers said while greeting the newborns styled after Mister Rogers. Wednesday is being recognized as World Kindness Day.

Caitlin Pechin, a Magee nurse, crocheted the cardigans and sneakers in her spare time.

“I think everyone would enjoy the red Mister Rogers sweater,” she said.

Mary Rose Lewandowski, the newborn daughter of Mt. Washington residents Michael and Kristen Lewandowski, was one of the babies wearing a cardigan and sneakers.

“ ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,’ growing up I watched with my grandmother,” said Michael Lewandowski. “Seeing Mrs. Rogers was very special.”

Mary Rose is named after Michael Lewandowski’s grandmother.