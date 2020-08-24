Nine new AT&T cell towers added throughout western PA to improve cell service

Cell service is improving for customers of AT&T. Customers are getting a big boost in wireless connectivity.

Nine new cell sites have been added throughout western Pennsylvania to enhance the area’s mobile broadband coverage.

In Erie County, the new tower is at Peach Street and I-90 near Splash Lagoon. Another new tower is in Crawford County and will provide better coverage along Route 19 between Mill Village and Cambridge Springs.

The new sites are located at:

Crawford County: This new site adds additional coverage and capacity between Mill Village and Cambridge Springs along US-19.

Erie County: This new site adds additional coverage and capacity around I-90 and US-19 and at Splash Lagoon resort.

Forest County: This new site adds coverage and capacity West of Tionesta along US-62 between Tionesta and President.

Mercer County: This new site adds coverage and capacity northeast of Sandy Lake and along CR-884 and CR-1012.

Venango County: This new site adds additional coverage and capacity east of Oil City and Woodland Heights along US-62.

AT&T says the new towers will help give residents, visitors and first responders faster, more reliable wireless service.