‘Not funny’: Former Pennsylvania official turns to comedy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Former lieutenant governor Mike Stack has moved away from Pennsylvania and politics to launch an acting and stand-up comedy career in California.

​Video of his stand-up routine was discovered on the website Backstage.com.

In the videos where Stack appears to go by “Mikey,” he no longer slicks back his hair and wears a three-piece suit.

​​”Get on the opioids, get off the iPhone,” he says when talking about the overuse of cell phones by teenagers.

​​”It’s not funny. He makes fun of opioid addiction, and this is a serious problem,” said Eric Epstein, of the political watchdog group Rock the Capital.

​​Epstein says Pennsylvania taxpayers shouldn’t be laughing, as they continue to pay the one-term lieutenant governor’s pension of more than $5,000 per month.​​

“We’re paying $5,100 a month so he can dye his hair blond, move to California, and then insult young people,”​​ Epstein said.

Stack was no stranger to controversy in his time in office. Gov. Tom Wolf launched an investigation into allegations Stack and his wife mistreated their staff.

​​Stack lost his re-nomination bid for lieutenant governor in 2018. He came in fourth in a race ultimately won by current Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

Stack then ran for a Philadelphia City Council at-large position but withdrew from the race last March.​