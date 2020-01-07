NTSB investigating Sunday’s fatal bus accident on PA Turnpike

With a federal investigation now underway, we are learning more about the victims of the horrific accident on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The chain reaction accident began when a tour bus from New Jersey hit a concrete barrier in the middle of the highway about 30 miles East of Pittsburgh on Sunday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police who also report the bus was traveling downhill when it left the road.

The bus then flipped and was hit by three tractor trailers. Five people were killed in the accident including a 9-year-old, the bus driver, and two UPS drivers. Almost 60 people were injured with ages ranging from 7 to 67-years-old.

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators have been on the scene investigating the accident.