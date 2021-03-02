One man in custody after active shooter situation in Clinton County

RENOVO BOROUGH, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A male suspect has been arrested in an active shooter situation that triggered a shelter in place order in part of Clinton County.

The Clinton County Emergency Services office told Eyewitness News that an active shooter situation broke out in the borough around 7:30 am. An indoor shelter order was issued by the Renovo Borough Police Department and was lifted around 8:50 a.m.

State police say a male suspect fired multiple shots in the vicinity of 837 Ontario Ave. No one was injured or killed and the suspect is in custody.

One apartment has a shattered window and there is a bullet hole in the windshield of a car parked out front. An investigation is underway.