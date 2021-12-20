Our West Bayfront receives $165K to redevelop vacant properties into housing units

Across Pennsylvania, 34 community improvement projects in 22 counties have received $6 million in Keystone Communities Program grants, Governor Wolf announced Monday.

“The Keystone Communities Program supports towns and cities with initiatives that grow and stabilize neighborhoods and encourage partnerships between the public and private sectors,” said Gov. Wolf. “My administration is proud to support these projects that will build stronger communities, attract new residents and businesses, and boost our economy.”

Locally, two projects received funding:

Corry Community Development Corporation (DBA Impact Corry): $50,000 to continue residential façade improvements in the City of Corry

Our West Bayfront: $165,000 to redevelop three vacant properties into affordable housing units in the City of Erie

“Affordable housing is critical for our community,” state Rep. Merski said. “This new funding is going allow us to expand housing options for residents while creating jobs. It’s an investment that will improve life for families and continue creating spaces where they can thrive.”

State Rep. Harkins said, “By funding work to redevelop three vacant properties into affordable housing units, this funding is going help prevent blight and expand our community in a way that creates new opportunities for residents. I’m looking forward to seeing the new project take shape.”

Click here for the full list of approved projects.