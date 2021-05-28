PA CareerLink reopening Erie and Oil City offices June 1st

PA CareerLink is reopening its Erie and Oil City offices.

Beginning June 1st, the offices will be open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. by appointment only. The last appointment of the day will be scheduled at 4 p.m.

PA CareerLink® staff will continue following CDC and PA Department of Health Guidelines regarding social distancing and face coverings.

Unemployment Compensation courtesy phones will not be available.

To schedule an appointment, call:

ERIE (814) 455-9966 Oil City (814) 678-5050

Toll Free 1-844-333-5248



NWPA CareerLink® can also be reached at the following:

Skype – Northwest PA CareerLink® by adding northwestpacareerlink@gmail.com as a contact

FaceTime – Northwest PA CareerLink® can be reached on iDevices at (814) 853-394