PA DEP collects $497,000 in penalties from Sunoco for violations along Mariner East 2 Pipeline

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has ordered Sunoco to pay nearly $500,000 for violations along the Mariner East 2 Pipeline.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has ordered Sunoco Pipeline L.P. (Sunoco), which operates numerous petroleum and natural gas pipelines in Pennsylvania, to pay $497,000 as a result of a consent order and agreement for violating the Clean Streams Law, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Code, and the Dam Safety and Encroachments Act.

In addition to the $497,000 in penalties paid to DEP, Sunoco also paid $25,855 to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. From the $497,000, a portion, $490,200 went to the Clean Water Fund, and $6,800 went to the Dams and Encroachments Fund.

Sunoco’s infractions include unauthorized discharges of drilling fluids consisting of bentonite clay and water, also known as inadvertent returns into Snitz Creek and failure to notify DEP of multiple losses of circulation.

Inadvertent returns (IR) are unauthorized discharges of drilling fluid to land and water. Losses of circulation occur when drilling fluids escape under the surface and do not return to the surface.

Between May 21, 2020, and August 13, 2020, Sunoco did not notify DEP of 32 losses of circulation.

Also, between September 17, 2020, and October 19, 2020, DEP received 12 notices from Sunoco that inadvertent returns had occurred.

On October 19, 2020, an IR event expressed itself at 20 locations along Snitz Creek. Sunoco installed a sandbag dam and corrugated plastic pipe flume within Snitz Creek. Sunoco did not obtain a permit or other approval from DEP to install a sandbag coffer dam or stream enclosure within Snitz Creek.

In addition to the fee of $497,000, Sunoco must submit a cleanup and restoration plan with a proposed implementation schedule for Snitz Creek by Sunday, February 28, 2021.

The Restoration Plan will include a detailed resource delineation and function assessment in the areas impacted by all previous IR events, as well as reference areas.

Sunoco paid the penalties on February 16, 2021, and resumed activities at Snitz Creek on February 17, 2021 — following DEP approval.