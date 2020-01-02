PA Department of Revenue releases December 2019 collections

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell reported today that Pennsylvania collected $2.9 billion in General Fund revenue in December 2019, which was $91.5 million, or 3.1 percent, less than anticipated.

Fiscal year-to-date General Fund collections total $15.6 billion, which is $75 million, or 0.5 percent, above estimate.

Sales tax receipts totaled $981.4 million for December, $6.7 million below estimate. Year-to-date sales tax collections total $5.8 billion, which is $42.7 million, or 0.7 percent, more than anticipated.

Personal income tax (PIT) revenue in December was $1 billion, $18.9 million above estimate. This brings year-to-date PIT collections to $6.2 billion, which is $93 million, or 1.5 percent, above estimate.

December corporation tax revenue of $542.2 million was $80.7 million below estimate. Year-to-date corporation tax collections total $1.7 billion, which is $126.7 million, or 7.1 percent, below estimate.

Inheritance tax revenue for the month was $94.7 million, $7.7 million below estimate, bringing the year-to-date total to $555.7 million, which is $14.3 million, or 2.6 percent, above estimate.

Realty transfer tax revenue was $53.4 million for December, $6.1 million below estimate, bringing the fiscal-year total to $281 million, which is $2.8 million, or 1 percent, less than anticipated.

Other General Fund tax revenue, including cigarette, malt beverage, liquor and gaming taxes, totaled $183.2 million for the month, $1.9 million below estimate and bringing the year-to-date total to $930.6 million, which is $3.4 million, or 0.4 percent, below estimate.

Non-tax revenue totaled $24.2 million for the month, $7.3 million below estimate, bringing the year-to-date total to $261.5 million, which is $57.8 million, or 28.4 percent, above estimate.

In addition to the General Fund collections, the Motor License Fund received $206.3 million for the month, $8.4 million above estimate. Fiscal year-to-date collections for the fund — which include the commonly known gas and diesel taxes, as well as other license, fine and fee revenues — total $1.4 billion, which is $5.8 million, or 0.4 percent, below estimate.