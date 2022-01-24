Pa. Human Services warns SNAP recipients of potential scams

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead reminds residents of the potential phishing scam texting people that their EBT card has been locked.

Residents with SNAP benefits or who have an EBT should not reply to these texts. DHS does not send text messages to residents about SNAP, EBT, or any other public assistance programs.

“There are always people who will try to take advantage of others who may need help meeting essential needs, but please remember that DHS will never contact any of our benefit recipients via text,” Acting Secretary Snead said. “If you have received unsolicited or random calls or text messages telling you that your benefits are in jeopardy and asking you for personal information, it is most likely a scam. Please be aware that these are scams. Do not respond and delete the message so you do not get caught in identity theft.”

The United States Department of Agriculture posts information about potential SNAP scams, but Pennsylvanians should be aware of the threat of phishing schemes through unsolicited calls and text messages,

Residents who have questions about whether a call, text, letter or other communication is legitimate should contact DHS’ Office of Income Maintenance.