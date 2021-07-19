Pa. Lottery Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Mercer County

A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball ticket worth $1 million has been sold in Mercer County.

The Powerball ticket was sold by The Clark House in Mercer County for the Saturday, July 17 drawing. The Clark House will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn — 15-22-38-54-66.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. The holder of the winning ticket is asked to sign the back of the ticket and contact their nearest Lottery office.

The Powerball jackpot is now at $161 million, or $116.1 million cash, for the next drawing on Wednesday, July 21.

Visit palottery.com for winning numbers, rules, chances of winning, and to join the VIP Players Club to play online or enter for second chances to win.

