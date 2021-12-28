Pa. Lottery’s second-chance drawing now open

MIDDLETOWN — With the holiday season wrapping up, Valentine’s Day will be next, and lottery tickets may be an easy gift.

The Pennsylvania Lottery’s A Dozen Roses Second-Chance Drawing is now available to players, offering a total of $260,000 in prizes. This also includes money to play the Pennsylvania Lottery online.

This is the Lottery’s third annual Valentine’s Day-themed Second-Chance Drawing that features Scratch-Off and Fast Play games.

Between now and Feb. 17, 2022, players may enter any non-winning Love 2 Win, My Lucky Valentine and Perfect Match Scratch-Off tickets to have a chance to win one of 10 top prizes of $12,000, one of five prizes of $4,000, one of 14 prizes of $1,000, one of 10 prizes of $100 and one of 50 prizes of $100 to play online.

Starting Jan. 4, 2022, players may enter the following non-winning Fast Play tickets into this Second-Chance Drawing:

Lucky in Love

Cupcake Cash

Bee Mine.

Players who enter these tickets have a chance to win one of five top prizes of $12,000, one of five prizes of $4,000, one of 14 prizes of $1,000, one of 10 prizes of $100, and one of 50 prizes of $100 to play online.

Love 2 Win and Lucky in Love will award five entries each, My Lucky Valentine and Cupcake Cash will award two entries each and Perfect Match and Bee Mine will award one entry each. A 12X entry multiplier will be randomly awarded.

To play, click HERE or scan-to-enter using the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Official App after reviewing entry instructions, prize details, rules, restrictions, and drawing information. Winners will be announced at palottery.com.

Mailed or late entries are not accepted. Games will remain for sale after the second-chance promotion ends.