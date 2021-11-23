Pa. ranks number 1 in U.S. for COVID-19 vaccination rates, study shows

(WTAJ) — A new study from WalletHub that ranks the safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic, has ranked Pennsylvania number 1 in vaccination rate.

Pennsylvania, which ranks number 27 overall in the study, touts a vaccination rate of over 73.5% as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday. For comparison, the United States as a whole is only 59% vaccinated as of Sunday, Nov. 21.

So how did WalletHub decide the safest states and that Pa. is in the bottom 50%?

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics. Their data included the rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated. All data reflects numbers recently obtained on Monday, Nov. 22.

As of Monday, Nov. 22, the Pennsylvania Dept. of Health reported more than 5,600 new COVID cases with 106 new COVID-related deaths. There are 3,097 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 734 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.