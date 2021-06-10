Pa. residents can now file for unemployment benefits by phone

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania’s new version of the Pennsylvania Teleclaims system (PAT) to allow residents to file for unemployment benefits by phone is now in operation.

The PAT system has replaced a different file-by-phone system. This change is part of the Department of Labor & Industry’s (L&I) new modern unemployment compensation system that launched June 8.

Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier said the PAT system provides an easy way to file for people who lack computer systems.

“By making the change to our new UC system, we’re able to offer this service around the clock while providing individuals with the option to view more details about their claim online,” Berrier said.

HOW TO FILE FOR BENEFITS

If you would like to file for benefits through unemployment compensation or pandemic emergency unemployment compensation, you can call 888-255-4728. This phone line will be 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to L&I.

To identify yourself, use your PIN (personal identification number) and social security number when claiming benefits. Individuals will be asked to respond to a series of questions by dialing numbers on their phones during the call.

WHAT YOU NEED

Access to a touch-tone telephone

Your social security number

Your PIN number

A pen and paper to write down important information

HOW TO OPEN A NEW CLAIM

If you would like to open a new claim by phone, you will need to contact the UC Service Center at 888-313-7284. This phone line will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to L&I, you should let them know that you will be filing by phone in the future. After that, the UC Service Center will file an initial claim and mail you important paperwork with a PIN to use while filing over the phone in the future.

For anyone who is still interested in filing a claim online, you can visit Pennsylvania’s online unemployment compensation system.