PA Senate approves Bill requiring drivers to clear ice and snow from vehicles

According to Senator Dan Laughlin (R-49), the Senate of Pennsylvania approved Senate Bill 114 on Monday, Oct. 21 that will require drivers in Pennsylvania to clear ice and snow from their vehicles before driving.

“An 18-inch thick slab of snow and ice blown from the top of an SUV is bad enough, but just imagine an iceberg of that same thickness coming off the top of a semi as it barrels along an interstate highway,” said Senator Laughlin. “That negligence—regardless of the size of vehicle—is simply unforgivable – especially if it results in a tragic accident. That’s why I co-sponsored this bill.”

The current law only penalizes a driver when serious bodily harm occurs from a snow or ice projectile. Senate Bill 114 would give police officers discretion to pull over a vehicle where the buildup of ice or snow poses a potential hazard.