PA Senate approves Bill that would drivers to clear ice and snow from vehicles

According to Senator Dan Laughlin (R-49), the Senate of Pennsylvania approved Senate Bill 114 on Monday, Oct. 21 that would require drivers in Pennsylvania to clear ice and snow from their vehicles before driving.

“An 18-inch thick slab of snow and ice blown from the top of an SUV is bad enough, but just imagine an iceberg of that same thickness coming off the top of a semi as it barrels along an interstate highway,” said Senator Laughlin. “That negligence—regardless of the size of vehicle—is simply unforgivable – especially if it results in a tragic accident. That’s why I co-sponsored this bill.”

Currently, drivers can only face charges if flying debris causes an accident that injures another driver.

Local State Senator Dan Laughlin is co-sponsoring the Bill. The Bill will now go to the State House for further consideration.