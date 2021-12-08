Pa. Supreme Court set to start hearing over school mask mandate on Wednesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The heated debate over the mask mandate in schools will hit the State Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam instituted the statewide mandate for Pa. schools on August 31. A number of parents and legislative Republicans sued, saying she didn’t have the authority to do that without an emergency declaration. Commonwealth Court agreed with that argument and lifted the mask mandate. Then, the Supreme Court put it back in place, until it can hear arguments on Wednesday in Philadelphia. Republicans argue this isn’t really about masks, it’s about power.

“She does not have the statutory authority to make this kind of ruling. That’s what this case is about. I believe local school districts should decide. Those who want to have masks I support them to be allowed to have it and those that don’t and think they can provide health and safety without it, I support them as well,” President Pro Tempore Senator Jake Corman (R) said.

The Wolf Administration’s mandate is already scheduled to end on Jan. 17. Whenever it ends, school administrators will then decide on mask requirements for their districts.