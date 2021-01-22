PA unemployment rate down 0.1% in Dec. 2020

There is some good news this afternoon when it comes to employment in the state.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry released its employment situation report for December 2020.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down 0.1 percentage points over the month to 6.7 percent in December, the eighth consecutive monthly decline.

The U.S. rate remained unchanged from November at 6.7 percent.

The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.1 percentage points above its December 2019 level, while the national rate was up 3.1 points over the year.