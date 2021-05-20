Penn State makes changes to language surrounding students and course description

Penn State University is making some changes to its language surrounding students and course description.



Fontaine Glenn was live from Penn State Behrend with more.

Penn State University’s faculty senate approved a proposition that would remove gendered and binary terms from their course language.

According to Penn State records, the proposition recommends that the university begin to phase out “male-specific” terms to coincide with the push for inclusive school culture.

The terms freshman, sophomore, junior and senior will be replaced with first-year, second-year, third-year and fourth-year titles.

The university is also moving away from the use of gendered pronouns when referring to students, faculty, staff and guests in course and degree program descriptions.

Penn State released a statement on this decision to JET 24, saying:

“The faculty senate’s decision pertains only to changes to course and program descriptions, which are within the purview of the faculty senate, and not the administration or the board of trustees. These changes have occurred at many universities across the nation. We understand and respect that there are different viewpoints on these matters.”

We spoke with an official from Penn State Behrend who says they are still waiting for information on whether or not this will be implemented in the fall.