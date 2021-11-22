PennDOT closing driver license, photo centers for Thanksgiving holiday

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is asking residents to schedule any driver license or photo ID needs this week by the end of the day on Wednesday.

PennDOT announced that all driver license and photo centers will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online HERE.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals, driver-history services, changes of address, driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters among others.

A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license is available HERE.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by clicking HERE. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1 or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

