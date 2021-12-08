PennDOT extends application deadline for 2022 ‘Innovations Challenge’

HARRISBURG – Any high school students who want to enter the Innovations Challenge have been granted more time to apply.

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the deadline for the fifth annual Challenge has been extended through Friday, January 21, 2022.

The Challenge encourages students to use their problem-solving, creative and strategic-thinking abilities to solve real-world transportation challenges in a competitive environment. Students in grades 9-12, regardless of their school’s learning model, are invited to participate.

Using Pennsylvania’s diverse demographics, this year’s Innovations Challenge asks students to develop a comprehensive and cost-effective public engagement strategy, beyond the current public engagement procedures.

The students will use innovative technologies and tools that PennDOT can implement to connect with all age groups during the transportation planning and project development process.

Regional challenge winners will be selected and invited to compete for the state championship, which will be held in spring 2022.

The first place team from this year’s challenge will receive a $4,000 award — $2,500 donated by the Associated Pennsylvania Constructors (APC) and $1,500 donated by the American Council of Engineering Companies of PA (ACEC/PA).

For complete details, click HERE. Again, the new submission deadline is Friday, January 21, 2022.

