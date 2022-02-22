(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Feb. 20 through Feb. 26 is Pennsylvania’s Highway Safety Law Awareness week.

Leading into the awareness campaign, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has highlighted emerging statistics on crash data.

In 2021, deaths on Pennsylvania roadways increased by as much as 10%, according to preliminary data, PennDOT said in a Feb. 15 news release. That number includes increases in fatalities in speeding crashes, distracted driving crashes, crashes involving a 16- or 17-year-old driver and unrestrained fatalities.

PennDOT’s crash data for 2021 is not completely available until June. However, the news release noted that data from 2020 showed 94% of unbelted occupants (305 people) who were killed in crashes could have survived had they been wearing a seat belt.

“While we cannot definitively say what is causing fatalities to increase, we can definitively say that safety on our roadways is everyone’s responsibility,” said PennDOT Acting Executive Deputy Secretary Melissa Batula. “Please slow down, pay attention, never drive impaired, and buckle up. Buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones in a crash.”

The news release highlighted current Pennsylvania laws that protect drivers: the texting-while-driving ban; a seat belt requirement for passengers younger than 18; prohibiting impaired driving; speed restrictions; and the commonwealth’s young driver law — a three stage program that’s proven effective in reducing crashes and fatalities for 16- and 17-year-old drivers.

For more information, go online to the PennDOT website.