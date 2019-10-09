Pennsylvania expands home visiting support to first-time mothers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services has announced an expansion of home visiting programs in the state.

​The expansion will guarantee at least two home visits to new parents and families with children who have additional risk factors.​​

Evidence-based home visits allow a nurse or trained professional to come into the home of a parent, providing support and answering questions.​​

The home visiting expansion is in collaboration with physical health Medicaid-managed care organizations. Officials say it will not require any additional funding.

​​”Parenting is hard, and it’s okay not to have all the answers. You learn. And home visiting is here to be the support that parents and children need to help make that possible,” Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller said.

​​The home visiting expansion is effective Jan. 1. The programs are expected to be in place and eligible new parents should receive home visiting services by July.​