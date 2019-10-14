Pennsylvania lawmaker has new plan to reduce property taxes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – After years of lawmakers trying and failing to pass bills to eliminate school property taxes, a state representative is trying a different approach.
State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski (D-Luzerne) plans to introduce a bill that would establish a property tax relief rebate program. The proposal would provide an $800 rebate to all property taxpayers for their school property taxes and a $50 rebate to renters.
The program would be paid for by increasing the personal income tax from 3.07% to 3.49%. The bill also would expand the sales tax to certain luxury items and services like professional sports, entertainment, massages and spas.
“For decades, the Legislature has been working hard to reduce and eliminate school property taxes. The problem is it’s just a little difficult to find $14 billion,” Pashinski said.
The bill has not yet officially been introduced in the House.