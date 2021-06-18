Pennsylvania Unemployment dropped under 7% for May

A ‘Help Wanted’ sign is posted beside Coronavirus safety guidelines in front of a restaurant in Los Angeles, California on May 28, 2021. – Following over a year of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, many jobs at restaurants, retail stores and bars remain unfilled, despite California’s high unemployment rate, causing some owners to fear they will not be able to fully reopen by the June 15th date California has given for a full reopening of the economy. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released its report for May 2021, seeing unemployment drop by 16,000.

L&I reports as follows:

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 6.9 percent in May. The U.S. rate fell three-tenths of a percentage point from April to 5.8 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 6.6 percentage points below its May 2020 level and the national rate was down 7.5 points over the year.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 18,500 over the month to 5,684,200 in May. Jobs increased in 5 of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest volume gain in education & health services (+12,200). The largest drop was in construction (-3,300) which followed 12 consecutive monthly gains. Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 529,200 with gains in 10 of the 11 supersectors. Leisure & hospitality had the largest 12-month gain, adding back 187,200 jobs. All supersectors remained below their February 2020 job levels as of May 2021.