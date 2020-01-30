PETA calling for replacement of Punxsutawney Phil with robot groundhog

If your worried about an automation making your job obsolete, your not alone.

PETA—People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals—is asking that Punxsutawney Phil be replaced by a robot groundhog.

PETA made its request in a letter to Phil’s keepers on Monday.

The organization objects to the conditions of Phil’s captivity and believes the Groundhog Day event is too stressful for him.

According to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club’s website, he lives in a man-made, climate controlled and light regulated zoo.

The club could not be immediately reached for comment.