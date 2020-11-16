Philadelphia Eagles will not host fans at home games due to COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Twitter that fans will not be able to attend home games at Lincoln Financial Field this season due to new COVID-19 protocols in the city.

The City of Philadelphia announced new outdoor restrictions on Monday due to the ongoing health crisis and the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the region. As a result, the Eagles will not be able to host fans at Lincoln Financial Field. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 16, 2020

On October 13, the Eagles finalized plans that led to a limited capacity of fans returning to Lincoln Financial Field under the guidelines set forth by the National Football League and public health experts, and with the approval of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the City of Philadelphia. The stadium occupancy was limited to 7,500 total people – including players, coaches, staff, and media – for the games against the Ravens, Giants, and Cowboys.