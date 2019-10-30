Pittsburgh Judge strikes down gun restrictions imposed by Pittsburgh City Council

On Tuesday, an Allegheny County Judge struck down gun restrictions that the Pittsburgh City Council imposed.

Common Pleas Judge Joseph James issued a five-page opinion, granting three Second Amendment rights groups and three individuals a summary judgment that declared gun control ordinances illegal.

Pittsburgh City Council approved three bills in April signed by Mayor Bill Peduto.

One would ban possession and use of certain semiautomatic weapons, including assault rifles.

A second would ban the use of ammunition and accessories, such as large capacity magazines capable of holding 10 rounds or more of ammunition.

A third bill, dubbed “extreme risk protection,” would permit courts to temporarily remove guns from a person deemed to be a public threat.

“The city and its outside legal counsel have always expected this would be a long legal fight and will continue to fight for the right to take common sense steps to prevent future gun violence,” said Peduto spokesman Tim McNulty.

Three organizations — Firearm Owners Against Crime, Firearm Policy Coalition Inc. and Firearm Policy Foundation — along with Matthew Boardley, Saadyah Averick and Fred Rak, sued seeking to overturn the ordinances.

Judge James ruled that state law preempted the bills.