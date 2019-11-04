Pittsburgh Penguins team up with McDonald’s to bring back the Big Mac Attack













The Big Mac Attack is back!

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced a new three-year partnership with McDonald’s today, meaning the Big Mac Attack is back.

As in the past, every fan in attendance at PPG Paints Arena will qualify for a free Big Mac whenever the Penguins score during a specially-designated two-minute time period. Simply show your game ticket stub at participating McDonald’s locations the day after a game for seven days.

This year, however, in a new twist, Penguins fans everywhere can also take part simply by downloading the McDonald’s app. If the Pens score during the Big Mac Attack, they also score a Big Mac (with purchase) the day after the game for three days.

Also new this year is a series of limited-edition Arch cards featuring these Penguins players: Jake Guentzel, Kris Letang, Patric Hörnqvist, Evgeni Malkin, Matt Murray, and Justin Schultz. Starting Thursday, October 31, the gift cards are available when activated with at least $5 at participating locations while supplies last.

And for those who are wondering, yes, the McDonald’s in-ice logo – where Sidney Crosby practices stickhandling before each game – will also return.

“The Pittsburgh Penguins are proud to again link our brand with McDonald’s, one of the truly great brands in the world,” said Terry Kalna, the Penguins’ Senior Vice President of Sales and Broadcasting. “Our fans love the Big Mac Attack, and now Penguins fans everywhere – not just in PPG Paints Arena – can also have a chance to score free Big Macs. And we know Sid is happy that the in-ice logo is back. Stickhandling around the McDonald’s logo is part of his pre-game routine!”