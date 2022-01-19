Police searching for couple accused of not paying $4K bill after months of staying at hotel

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — Pennsylvania State Police are currently searching for a couple accused of staying at a hotel for months and not paying their bill.

PSP Troop C – Clarion responded to a hotel in Monroe Township, Clarion County on 10/19/20 for a report of a theft of services.

According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, Thomas and Amanda Shelley stayed at the Rodeway Inn from 06/08/20 to 09/09/20. The hotel bill they failed to pay totaled $4,392.

There is currently an active arrest warrant for Thomas and Amanda Shelley.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Shelley’s are asked to contact the PSP Clarion Station at 814-226-1710 and speak to Trooper Doverspike Jr., or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.