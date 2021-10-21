Port Authority seeks public input on Sassafras St. extension

The Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority wants to know what residents think about a new project on Bayfront Parkway.

The project wants to improve the existing Sassafras St. Extension by modifying the roadway to meet City of Erie specifications. However, there are many constraints that break up possible connections of roads and trails throughout the Bayfront.

Erie Port wants to add a separate Sassafras St. extension that connects Bayfront Parkway to Front St. This extension will also add bike lane, a concrete sidewalk adjacent to the road and a multi-use trail to make it safer for pedestrians.

For more information — including diagrams of the proposed project — and to leave your feedback, click HERE.

The Port Authority will take in public input until Oct. 31.

