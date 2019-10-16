Protesters at Don’t Punish Pain Rally concerned over opioid crackdown

A different type of opioid rally took place at the state capitol today, with protesters saying the crackdown is going too far.

They say CDC guidelines released in 2016, that provided recommendations on prescribing opioids for chronic pain, are being misapplied.

People at today’s Don’t Punish Pain Rally say they are now having a hard time getting the medicine they need.

“These patients have lost their ability to obtain their medications that give them the ability to get out of the bed in the morning, take care of themselves without being in a home. Many of these folks can still work or volunteer. With these medications, they can achieve these goals,” said Martin Folker, Rally attendant.

Similar rallies were held across the country today.