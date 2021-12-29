PSP announces Christmas holiday crashes and enforcement results

HARRISBURG — The holiday weekend may have only been three days, but the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) stayed busy with driver citations.

The PSP investigated 488 motor vehicle crashes, which killed six people and injured 90 others, during the Christmas holiday weekend from Dec. 24-26.

Alcohol was a factor in 8 percent of the crashes, including one fatal crash, and resulted in 181 DUI arrests. State Troopers also arrested 158 individuals on criminal charges and issued 4,007 traffic citations.

Locally, Troop E — which covers Erie, Warren, Crawford and Venango Counties — investigated 25 crashes, including one that resulted in injury and one from alcohol influence. Troopers also issued 391 citations, including 14 DWI and 80 speeding tickets. A total of eight people were arrested during these traffic stops.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.

More information on 2021 Christmas holiday enforcement, broken down by troop, is available HERE.

With New Year’s Eve celebrations happening this weekend, the PSP will once again be on the lookout for impaired, aggressive and distracted drivers.