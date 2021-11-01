PSP-Corry arrests Clymer woman for using stolen credit card

Western PA News
Credit: WKBN

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have arrested a woman for the theft of a stolen debit card.

A 37-year-old woman from Clymer, N.Y., is charged with access device fraud, theft and receiving stolen property.

On Oct. 10, a 58-year-old woman from Union City reported fraudulent purchases on her debit card after she believed she dropped the card two days prior. She said whoever picked it up made four purchases, totaling $422.93.

After an investigation, PSP identified the Clymer woman was responsible and made the arrest.

