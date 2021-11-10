PSP focusing on ‘aggressive’ drivers heading into holiday season

OIL CITY — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reminds motorists to avoid aggressive driving habits and to always buckle up ahead of the start of the holiday season.

According to PennDOT, in 2020, there were 1,444 aggressive driving-related crashes in western Pennsylvania, including Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango, Warren, Washington, and Westmoreland counties. These crashes resulted in 21 total fatalities.

PennDOT and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration classify “aggressive driving” crashes as those involving at least two aggressive driving factors in the same crash. Examples of aggressive driving behaviors include speeding, tailgating slower vehicle, illegal passing, weaving in and out of traffic, running stop signs and red lights and failing to yield the right of way to oncoming vehicles.

To help curb dangerous driving behaviors, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and local police departments are participating in an aggressive driving enforcement wave from now through Sunday, Nov. 14.

Police are actively searching for aggressive drivers, focusing specifically on tailgating motorists, school bus safety, the revised Move Over Law for emergency response scenes and excessive speeding.

Additionally, the “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which promotes consistent seat belt use, begins on Monday, Nov. 15-28.

For the “Click It or Ticket” effort, state and municipal police officers will conduct traffic enforcement zones and mobile patrols to encourage seat belt usage and fine those found not following Pennsylvania’s laws.

According to PennDOT, there were 2,748 crashes in western Pennsylvania last year involving unbelted drivers, which led to 85 fatalities.

To properly buckle up, please consider the following tips:

The lap belt and shoulder belt should be secured across the pelvis and rib cage to better withstand crash forces.

The shoulder belt should be across the middle the chest and away from the neck.

The lap belt should rest across the hips, not the stomach.

Never put the shoulder belt behind your back or under an arm.

For more information about aggressive driving and proper seat belt use, click HERE.

