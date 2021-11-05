PSP investigating theft of more than $43K from 65-year-old Meadville man

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Meadville are investigating the theft of more than $43,000 from a 65-year-old Meadville man.

According to PSP, the 65-year-old victim’s court appointed guardian reported to police on Nov. 4th that a known suspect stole more than $43,000 from the victim’s bank account.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police – Meadville at (814)-332-6911.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists