PSP looking for man who syphoned 14 gallons of fuel from vehicle

The Pennsylvania State Police-Corry is investigating a theft of gasoline and diesel fuel that happened Sunday.

According to the PSP, someone syphoned 14 gallons of gasoline from the vehicle of a 67-year-old homeowner in Troy Township. Afterward, they left with 20 total gallons of diesel fuel in separate containers.

The total estimated value of the theft is $88 for the diesel fuel and $51 for the gasoline.

The investigation is ongoing.

