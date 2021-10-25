PSP makes arrest in Corry hit-and-run

CORRY — The Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man suspected of causing a hit-and-run in Corry.

The incident happened at around 8:20 a.m. Friday morning on Spartansburg Highway, just north of Stewart Road. According to the PSP, the 47-year-old suspect from Columbus collided with another vehicle with three victims inside — two men and a woman.

After further investigation, the PSP reported the suspect crashed on purpose. Nobody was injured.

The PSP is not releasing the name of the suspect at this time. He is currently in the Erie County Jail.

