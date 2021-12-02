PSP releases Crawford County DUI checkpoint results from Thanksgiving

From Nov. 24 through Nov. 25, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) conducted a DUI checkpoint in Vernon Township in Crawford County.

On Wednesday, they released their final report.

According to the PSP, a total of 104 motorists were contacted and the following were enforced:

One DUI arrest for alcohol or use of a controlled substance

Three arrests for possession of ACT 64 and related paraphernalia

One arrest for fleeing or eluding an officer

Two driving under suspension citations

One citation for driving with a suspended license (DUI-related)

One speeding citation

One seatbelt citation

One evaluation from a certified Drug Recognition Expert on an impaired driver

15 other traffic citations

10 warnings

