PSP releases Crawford County DUI checkpoint results from Thanksgiving

Western PA News

by: Spencer Lee

From Nov. 24 through Nov. 25, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) conducted a DUI checkpoint in Vernon Township in Crawford County.

On Wednesday, they released their final report.

According to the PSP, a total of 104 motorists were contacted and the following were enforced:

  • One DUI arrest for alcohol or use of a controlled substance
  • Three arrests for possession of ACT 64 and related paraphernalia
  • One arrest for fleeing or eluding an officer
  • Two driving under suspension citations
  • One citation for driving with a suspended license (DUI-related)
  • One speeding citation
  • One seatbelt citation
  • One evaluation from a certified Drug Recognition Expert on an impaired driver
  • 15 other traffic citations
  • 10 warnings

