PSP releases Crawford County DUI checkpoint results from Thanksgiving

From Nov. 24 through Nov. 25, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) conducted a DUI checkpoint in Vernon Township in Crawford County.
On Wednesday, they released their final report.
According to the PSP, a total of 104 motorists were contacted and the following were enforced:
- One DUI arrest for alcohol or use of a controlled substance
- Three arrests for possession of ACT 64 and related paraphernalia
- One arrest for fleeing or eluding an officer
- Two driving under suspension citations
- One citation for driving with a suspended license (DUI-related)
- One speeding citation
- One seatbelt citation
- One evaluation from a certified Drug Recognition Expert on an impaired driver
- 15 other traffic citations
- 10 warnings
