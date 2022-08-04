(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement has released a new report of its recent activity.

In total, the bureau received 55 complaints. It conducted age compliance checks at five locations, issued 10 violation letters, 33 warning letters and made one criminal arrest, according to the report published on Aug. 3.

Notable citations

In Erie County, Aoyama of Millcreek Township allegedly “sold, furnished and/or gave or permitted such sale, furnishing or giving of alcoholic beverages” to an 18-year-old on May 28.

Sullivan’s Pub and Eatery of Erie allegedly permitted seven minors (between 17 and 20 years old) to frequent their premises on May 21, 28 and 29.

Albion Foreign Wars Veterans Club, Inc. of Conneaut Township allegedly “possessed or operated gambling devices or paraphernalia or permitted gambling or lotteries, pool-selling and or bookmaking on their licensed premises” during the period of Feb. 25 through June 12.

In Crawford County, Bo-Rocks, Inc. of Meadville allegedly “sold, furnished and/or gave or permitted such sale, furnishing or giving of alcoholic beverages” to a visibly intoxicated patron on Feb. 8.

On the Lake Enterprises LLC of Sadsbury Township allegedly “sold, furnished or gave liquor for consumption off premises” on July 2.