PSP welcomes four new state troopers to Erie area

HARRISBURG (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Thursday, 59 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey. Four have been assigned to Troop E, which covers Erie, Crawford, Warren and Venango Counties.

The ceremony returned to the Scottish Rite Cathedral in Harrisburg for the first time since December 2019 in front of a limited amount of family members.

“All of the men and women we celebrated today obtained the most important rank, the rank of Trooper,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “The long-standing tradition of providing the finest police services throughout the commonwealth is now bestowed upon them. May they all uphold the service, integrity, respect, trust, courage, and duty of the force.”

Locally in Troop E, Matthew Weir will be assigned to the Erie Barracks, Dane Barker will be assigned to the Corry Barracks and both Trevor Gallo and Ryan Northcott will be assigned to the Girard Barracks.

The rest of the graduates and their assignments include:

Troop A, Greensburg

Joseph V. Churner

Troop B, Belle Vernon

Jessica M. Bishop

Matthew V. Ferraro

Cody R. Stemrich

Jason M. Stover

Ally N. Wilson

Troop B, Uniontown

Brian F. Beauchemin

Shane T. Dorner

Gabriel B. Gresko

Christopher R. Keffer

Joshua Keiper

John W. Lance

Joshua E. Pavlosky

James A. Pierce II

Jacob D. Richards

Jeffrey J. Schlasta

Troop B, Pittsburgh

William O. Alua

Nathan D. Bartel

Troop B, Waynesburg

Chase W. Colucci

Cody H. Karaman

Troop C, Lewis Run

Brandon J. Long

Kevin M. Shaffer

Troop C, Punxsutawney

Alexis J. Stitt

Alexander S. Watters

Troop C, Ridgway

Brandt M. Beck

Troop D, Kittanning

Christian M. Kovach

Erica Nearhoof

Darryl G. Webb Jr.

Troop F, Coudersport

Melvin L. Eby III

Bryce A. Reichenbach

Troop F, Stonington

Jeffrey A. Brown

Troop H, Chambersburg

Shane E. Clark

Morgan E. Kaschak

Gregory J. Monaghan

Timothy J. Shields

Troop H, Harrisburg

Matthew J. Condrad

Michael T. Frick

Troop J, Avondale

Jeffrey F. Beach

Christopher A. Cashin

Troop J, Lancaster

George F. Puma

Troop J, York

Alecia I. Rohrer

Troop K, Philadelphia

Nathanael Fre

Nicholas T. Fusco

Lucas P. Metzger

Anthony J. Pickens

Andrew Tsai

Troop K, Skippack

Rebecca L. Lengvarsky

Kole S. Rodrigues

Troop P, Laporte

Brad M. Kalinowski

Jeremy J. Seabridge

Troop P, Towanda

Brett M. Cohen

Alexander K. Gushka

Craig P. Kalinoski Jr.

Steven S. Marianelli

Matthew J. Mondak