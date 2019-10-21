Punxsutawney Fire Department surprises two kids with cancer with visit from pink fire truck

Breaking News
by: Devin Jackson

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Punxsutawney Fire Department surprised two kids with cancer with a visit by a pink fire truck yesterday.

Lindsey, 7, and Braden, 11, were the two kids surprised by the visit.

The truck drove 300 miles from Easton, PA to Punxsutawney for the event on Saturday. It belongs to a nonprofit group called Pink Heals.

Eight local fire companies escorted the pink truck from Big Run to Lindsey Fire Hall in Punxsutawney.

Those fighting cancer and those remembering loved ones got to sign the truck. The fire department plans to make this an annual event.

