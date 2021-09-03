Rainfall estimates from the remnants of Ida around the Midstate

Rainfall estimates from the remnants of Hurricane Ida around the Midstate

(WHTM) — The remnants of Hurricane Ida blew through the Midstate Wednesday and brought plenty of rain and wind through Central Pennsylvania.

There were many reports of dangerous flooding in many areas, as some places south and west saw over eight inches of rain in total.

We’ve compiled a list of rainfall totals around the area, some gathered by viewers and others by weather stations set up around the Midstate. Due to the fluid nature of the storm and lots of running water, some totals could be slightly flawed.

Lisa Lake in Middletown, Dauphin County

Hadley Street in Weiglestown, York County

Conestoga Manor in Conestoga, Lancaster County

Swatara Creek in Hershey, Dauphin County

Trees down in Cumberland County

Rainfall reports from across the Midstate

Adams County

Gettysburg – 6 inches

Cumberland County

Carlisle – 4.5 inches

Wertzville Rd. (Enola) – 8 inches

Dauphin County

Chambers Hill – 7 inches

Hershey – 7.2 inches

Hummelstown – 7 inches

Strite’s Orchard (Harrisburg) – 7 inches

Franklin County

Greencastle – 4.5 inches

Mont Alto – 7 inches

Juniata County

Mifflintown – 3.5 inches

Lancaster County

Lancaster – 7.75 inches

Elizabethtown- 6.5 inches

Lititz – 5 inches

Lebanon County

Palmyra – 6 inches

Cleona – 3.5 inches

Mifflin County

Mount Union – 4 inches

Perry County

Marysville – 6.25 inches

Duncannon – 4.5 inches

York County

Dover – 7 inches

York – 6.5 inches