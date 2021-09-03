Rainfall estimates from the remnants of Ida around the Midstate

(WHTM) — The remnants of Hurricane Ida blew through the Midstate Wednesday and brought plenty of rain and wind through Central Pennsylvania.
There were many reports of dangerous flooding in many areas, as some places south and west saw over eight inches of rain in total.
We’ve compiled a list of rainfall totals around the area, some gathered by viewers and others by weather stations set up around the Midstate. Due to the fluid nature of the storm and lots of running water, some totals could be slightly flawed.
Rainfall reports from across the Midstate
Adams County
Gettysburg – 6 inches
Cumberland County
Carlisle – 4.5 inches
Wertzville Rd. (Enola) – 8 inches
Dauphin County
Chambers Hill – 7 inches
Hershey – 7.2 inches
Hummelstown – 7 inches
Strite’s Orchard (Harrisburg) – 7 inches
Franklin County
Greencastle – 4.5 inches
Mont Alto – 7 inches
Juniata County
Mifflintown – 3.5 inches
Lancaster County
Lancaster – 7.75 inches
Elizabethtown- 6.5 inches
Lititz – 5 inches
Lebanon County
Palmyra – 6 inches
Cleona – 3.5 inches
Mifflin County
Mount Union – 4 inches
Perry County
Marysville – 6.25 inches
Duncannon – 4.5 inches
York County
Dover – 7 inches
York – 6.5 inches