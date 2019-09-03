Red Cross continues to deploy local volunteers to assist with Hurricane Dorian relief in advance of landfall

The American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region has deployed 34 volunteers in advance of Hurricane Dorian.

These volunteers will join 1,600 Red Cross disaster relief workers who have deployed pre-landfall. These volunteers will serve in a varying roles dependent upon their Red Cross training – including logistics, family reunification, health services, sheltering, and feeding.

The Red Cross anticipates it will continue to send volunteers as needed.

“The Greater Pennsylvania Region has sent thirty-four volunteers to areas that will potentially be affected by Hurricane Dorian. That number will continue to grow as we deploy additional teams as response needs dictate. We’re thankful for the dedication of volunteers who are willing to help those in times of disaster,” said Lisa Landis, Regional Manager of Marketing and Communications.

You can make a difference in the lives of people impacted by Hurricane Dorian. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster. This includes providing food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance.

The Red Cross currently has an emergency need for blood donations following a summer shortage. We encourage eligible individuals in parts of the country unaffected by the storm to give blood.

While no Red Cross blood drives have been cancelled due to the approaching hurricane at this time, we expect fewer donors will likely come out to donate at drives in and around affected areas due to poor weather conditions.

It’s important to remember that it’s the blood already on the shelves that helps during a disaster. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).