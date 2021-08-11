Report: Amazon invested $17B, created over 25k jobs in Pennsylvania in last decade

(WTAJ) — Amazon shared new data from its 2021 Economic Impact Report, noting the company has invested $17 billion and created more than 25,000 jobs in Pennsylvania since 2010.

In addition to just Pa., the company invested $530 billion in the US overall since 2010. Amazon also detailed that it has created more than 25,000 jobs in Pennsylvania in its operations, logistics, corporate and technology functions.

Included in the report of Amazon’s main investments in Pennsylvania:

27 Fulfillment and sortation centers

16 Delivery stations

1 Tech hub

15 Whole Foods Market locations

4 Amazon Hub Locker+ locations

1 Prime Now fulfillment center

1 On-site solar location

The report also showed over 50,000 small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Pennsylvania growing their businesses with Amazon

“Recovering from this pandemic, positioning our state’s economy for continued economic growth, and improving opportunity for all require a strong private sector that invests in innovation, its workers, and the community,” said Gene Barr, President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry. “As this report makes clear, Amazon has made substantial commitments to Pennsylvania, and we look forward to working with them to continue to build upon these significant investments in our local communities.”

Amazon said that they offer all hourly employees a starting wage of at least $15 per hour, more than double the current Pa. minimum wage of $7.25.

“From Philadelphia to Harrisburg to Pittsburgh and everywhere in between, Amazon is proud to provide good jobs to thousands of Pennsylvanians while boosting the overall state economy,” said Maura Kennedy, Economic Development Manager for Pennsylvania at Amazon.

The report, produced by economists at Keystone Strategy, provided an analysis of Amazon’s 2020 U.S. investments in areas including infrastructure and compensation.

To learn more about the ways Amazon has invested in Pennsylvania, click here.